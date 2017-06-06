DS Automobiles, Illy and Mövenpick to activate at Taste of London

DS Automobiles, Illy and Mövenpick will be activating at Taste of London festival, which takes place from 14-18 June.

Automotive brand DS Automobiles will be staging an 'avante-garde' experience, which is inspired by classic French cuisine. The experience will allow guests to sample forward-thinking dishes, which will be cooked and prepared by up-and-coming chefs under the guidance of DS Automobiles brand ambassador, Michelin-starred chef Pascal Aussignac.

The food showcased by DS Automobiles will be the 'food of the future', and will include a range of surprising ingredients such as insects. Guests can then vote for their favourite dish to be entered into a competition, and will have the chance to win an exclusive post-event prize. Chefs will also be hosting demonstrations, which will show how the dishes are prepared and why the flavours are worth sampling.

Illy

Coffee brand Illy will be delivering a pop-up version of its University of Coffee, enabling guests to #beyourownbarista. Experts will be onsite to teach guests how to make the perfect coffee, and each evening visitors will be able to attend coffee cocktail masterclasses led by Illy’s head of quality, Marco Arrigo, as well as a mixologist from a top-secret London cocktail bar. The brand will also be running a #Thanks4thecoffee initiative, offering guests at the festival the chance to write a note of thanks to coffee growers around the world.

Mövenpick



Ice cream brand Mövenpick will be hosting its own stand, where guests can sample mocktails and ice cream creations. Mövenpick will be teaming up with syrup brand Monin, and a Monin mixologist will be staging demonstrations at the Mövenpick stand. Guests will be able to sample Mövenpick's flavours including Swiss Chocolate Ice Cream, Caramelita Ice Cream and Passion Fruit and Mango Sorbet.

Laurent-Perrier will also be activating at Taste of London, returning to the festival as the official Champagne partner.

More: Download Event's report on the Future of Festivals - Festivals 2025.