Drp forecasts 40% profit increase

Drp has also forecasted a turnover of £16.8m for 2016, compared to £15.8m in 2015 – a 6% increase year-on-year. The results were announced in mid-December at the agency's annual end of year Christmas party and conference.

The agency also invested £400,000 into a head office expansion last year, alongside a £650,000 spend on new facilities and technology at the site. In addition, the agency invested £200,000 in training its staff, including 25 new team members.

Chief executive officer, Dale Parmenter, said: "2016 has been a revolutionary and exciting year at Drp. We swept up 32 awards, gained 16 new clients such as EE, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and Herbert Smith Freehills, alongside launching our ever-growing thought leadership events, ‘Drptalk’. It’s great all the team were able to share in a sizable profit-related bonus in recognition of their hard work. I'm certainly excited for what’s in store for 2017."

Drp also recognised its top performers of the year, which saw senior account manager Matt Hayward win the accolade for Team Member of the Year, and ISO 2016 team win Team of the Year.

Last month, Drp hired Mark Nicholls as creative director. In November, Dale Parmenter was honoured as Fellow within the EVCOM association at 2016's Fellowship Awards.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1



