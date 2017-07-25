DRP expands production team

In his new role at DRP, Morris will work with the production management team. Morris has a technical theatre background and has worked with the Royal Shakespeare Company, as well as on shows such as The Lion King, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Dirty Dancing.

Dale Parmenter, CEO at DRP, said: "DRP has seen a significant growth across the team during the past year, extending our capacity and capabilities across every area of the business. It is great to see our team establish themselves in the creative industries we work in, and as we progress we will continue to hire determined individuals. It will always be essential to us to employ people who have the ‘anything is possible’ mind-set inherent in their work ethos, which DRP upholds."

Morris added: "Working with the scenic, creative, technical and health and safety teams I will be ensuring the effective delivery of all our client projects across the UK and overseas. I’m looking forward to working with the varied roster of clients at DRP and the many events we produce during the year."

In January, DRP recorded a 40% pre-tax profit increase to £1.4m for 2016.

