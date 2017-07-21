Drambuie to bring back 'The Brass and Crimson' gig series

William Grant & Sons whisky liqueur brand Drambuie is bringing back its The Brass and Crimson tour this year, celebrating the modern interpretations of the brand's jazz heritage.

Drambuie's The Brass and Crimson tour will kick off on 9 August at Behind the Bike Shed in London, marking the third year in a row that the brand has staged the activation. This year's headline act will be Canadian music group BadBadNotGood.

At each event, guests will be able to enjoy a selection of Drambuie cocktails, as they enjoy the modern jazz sounds of Brass and Crimson. Cocktails on offer will include the Drambuie Collins, a mix of Drambuie liqueur, mint, lemon and soda water.

The Brass and Crimson series aims to celebrate Drambuie's heritage, by bringing known talent together with up and coming artists to highlight jazz’s influence and ability to create modern musical experiences. Drambuie will also be showcasing a collection of contemporary support acts including DJ Bradley Zero and emerging Dutch artist Jameszoo. All shows will be streamed live on NTS radio.

The second installment of the series is set to hit Glasgow in October, bringing the brand back to its Scottish roots.

More: In April, Bushmills Whisky launched its Bushmills tour which included an intimate gig at Bush Hall in London. Earlier this month, Selfridges announced it would stage a number of music performances as part of its 'Music Matters' campaign.

