Download: London's Experiential Playground report 2017

Download Event's new report, produced in collaboration with London & Partners, which assesses the value of experiential to London and the UK.

For the second consecutive year Event has worked with London & Partners, the city's official promotional company, to survey its agency readers, asking each to submit the total level of brand experience budgets spend that was delivered in the UK between 1 June 2016 and end of May 2017, plus their spend on experiential in London alone.

The figures were then combined and the results have been published in a white paper, London's Experiential Playground 2017.

The report also contains case studies of London-based brand activations including Nike's Strike Night, Three Mobile's Bed 'N' Binge Retreat and Marie Curie's Garden of Light.

For an overview of the current brand experience landscape, read this year's Brand Experience report, which includes the top 45 agencies list.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand updates and your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @alison_ledger

Comment below to let us know what you think.

he city's official promotional company,