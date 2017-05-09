Dove announces partnership with British Tennis

Skincare and anti-perspirant brand Dove has announced a year-long partnership with the Lawn Tennis Association, and will be supporting British Tennis events throughout this summer.

As part of the partnership, Dove will be staging ‘Dove Ladies Day’ at the Aegon Open, Classic and International tournaments, and will be offering fans free product samples and giveaways, as well as a chance to win Finals Day tickets when they share photos on social media. The brand will also be giving away a tennis holiday for four to Spain, in partnership with existing British Tennis Partner, La Manga Club.

In addition, the brand will distribute more than 60,000 samples of its new Go Fresh Pear & Aloe Vera deodorant during British Tennis events, as well as providing the product for competing tennis players.

Sarah Atkins, senior brand manager for Dove and Vaseline Deodorants at Unilever UK, said: "We are delighted to announce our support for British Tennis and are looking forward to an exciting summer of events. We’re proud to be providing our caring anti-perspirant products from the new Go Fresh Pear & Aloe range to female players and fans at the tennis, helping them feel fresh throughout the day."

James Mercer, commercial director at LTA, said: "We are delighted to welcome Dove to the British Tennis family of partners. The brand will bring wonderful support to our efforts to continue to grow our major events. We look forward to approaching another exciting summer of tennis feeling fresh and ready to go."

More: In January, Unilever deodorant brand Sure announced it would offer fan experiences for Premier League Clubs including Chelsea, Everton and Southampton.

Neutrogena opened its Beauty Box in Box Park, Shoreditch, from 1-7 May, and staged a series of experiences for guests.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.



