Disneyland Paris to launch immersive electronic music festival

Disneyland Paris will host Electroland, its first electro concert, within the theme park this July.

The electro music experience will be produced by agency My Love Affair and Disney Business Solutions, the group in charge of business tourism and special events within Disneyland Paris.

American DJ and producer, Steve Aoki will headline the festival, which will take place against the backdrop of Walt Disney Studio Park's Production Courtyard’s open-air stage. The evening programme will include projection mapping onto the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror ride.

Around 10,000 electronic music fans can enjoy the one-night park takeover with access to rides by night plus the bars and restaurants, which will be privatised for the night.

Outdoor clothing brand The North Face is host its Mountain Festival in Switzerland for the second year running. This year, Sir Richard Brandon launched the first ever Virgin Sport Fitness Festival, which welcomed an estimated crowd of 20,000 guests.

Comment below to let us know what you think.