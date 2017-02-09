Disney and Westfield team up to create new shopper experiences

The partnership between Disney UK and Westfield will bring Disney-themed play areas and family rooms, along with a series of campaigns and activities to Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City.

Disney and Westfield will unveil a number of branded play areas throughout 2017, the first of which will be this spring with the launch of specially designed Winnie-the-Pooh and Friends branded family rooms across both shopping centres, transforming them into the beautiful 100 Acre Wood.

Two fun Mickey Mouse themed play zones are scheduled to open in the summer in each centre. Each Mickey Mouse play zone will offer both physical and interactive play features for pre-schoolers. A Frozen-themed play zone will follow in the autumn at Westfield Stratford City.

The play centres will follow a Star Wars-inspired fashion campaign, which launched yesterday (8 February), to kick off the partnership between Disney and Westfield. The campaign features iconic Star Wars characters alongside models showing the new season’s fashion trends at Westfield, which is now live on out-of-home sites across London, online and within the Westfield centres.

Anna Hill, chief marketing officer, The Walt Disney Company UK & Ireland, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Westfield to add Disney magic to these fantastic shopping centres. We know how much our characters and stories resonate with families of all ages so they are the perfect choice to bring fun, original and innovative entertainment to the thousands who visit Westfield each day."

More: Disney and World Duty Free partner for Star Wars experience

Behind the scenes: Blu hosts cigarette amnesty pop-up at Westfield

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @alison_ledger