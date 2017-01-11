Disney Junior to host screenings to beat the January blues

The free two-day Disney Junior Party, taking place at cinemas this weekend (14 and 15 January), aims to help families get over the post-holiday season blues.
Odeon and Disney are encouraging families to bring kids to join Mickey Mouse as he hosts on the Big Screen which will include all new, never seen before episodes of hit series The Lion Guard and Doc McStuffins. Children will be able to dance a-long and play games with their favourite Disney Junior characters on screen.
The screenings are being shown on both days at 10:15am at participating cinemas across the UK. A total of 23,000 tickes are being given away for free, for viewings in 74 cinemas.
