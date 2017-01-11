Disney Junior to host screenings to beat the January blues

The screenings are being shown on both days at 10:15am at participating cinemas across the UK. A total of 23,000 tickes are being given away for free, for viewings in 74 cinemas.

Last year, House of Vans partnered with Disney Pixar to showcase a collection celebrating Toy Story movies.

More: Brand Slam: Disney vs Warner Bros

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.