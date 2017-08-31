Disney and John Lewis to host Star Wars-themed bar

John Lewis is hosting a replica of the Star Wars Cantina bar as part of the retailer's 'Force Friday' celebrations.

The Cantina bar is appearing on the fifth floor of John Lewis' Oxford Street store from 1 September in celebration of Force Friday.

Visitors can try 'Spice Smuggler' cocktails and 'Kessel Run' mocktails, and use the bar as a space for photo opportunities, until 3 September.

Force Friday allows Star Wars fans to discover the latest merchandise from the franchise. Guests will also be able to take part in augmented reality treasure hunts and build-a-droid workshops within the John Lewis Oxford Street store.

More: In June, GQ opened its pop-up bar at Rosewood London's Holborn dining room terrace. In March, a Super Mario-themed bar launched in Washington D.C.

