Dingle Gin to stage gin and tonic party

Irish gin brand Dingle is staging an all-day gin and tonic party in east London on 1 July, which forms part of the Irish Gin & Tonic Festival.

Dingle Gin is inviting Londoners to sample Irish craft gins from every province in Ireland throughout the party.

The Dingle distillery team will be on hand to show guests how to make the perfect gin and tonic, while Irish TV chef Simon Laurent will be serving barbecue food to go with the gin serves. Hackney-based DJ Chewy will be providing guests with musical entertainment throughout the day.

Gins on offer include Dingle, Boatyard, Bonac 24 and Drumshanbo Gunpowder, and they will be served at a dedicated G&T bar.

