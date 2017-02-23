Digital Cinema Media creates events team to grow experiential business

Digital Cinema Media (DCM) has added an events and activations team to meet the increasing demand for cinema activations.

DCM, which hosted a Picturehouse Pop-Up cinema programme branded by beer brand Leffe last year, has created a four-person team, headed up by Anastasia Takis, who has been promoted to the newly-created role of head of events and activations.

The team's remit will cover B2C and B2B activity, and it will work closely with DCM's sales team, taking the lead on the planning and execution of projects.

Takis has been at DCM since 2008 and has spent the past four years heading up DCM's B2B events programme. She will report into Zoe Jones, marketing and insight director.

Jones said: "Cinema advertising has experienced significant growth over the last two years. Our ability to provide impact as part of integrated AV campaigns, combined with the unique events and activations space within cinema venues offers our clients access to undistracted and hard-to-reach audiences looking to be entertained. I’m delighted that we have been able to promote someone with Ana’s talent, passion and experience to work with our sales team to drive this fast-growing area of the business."

