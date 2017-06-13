Diageo creates new role to bolster experience offering

Diageo's luxury portfolio, Diageo Reserve, has appointed the industry's first global cocktailian in a bid to push its Reserve brands into culture ad lifestyle.

Diageo's global cocktailian role has been filled by Canadian mixologist Lauren Mote who will act as a figure-head from the brand's World Class programme, as well as acting as an industry advocate by working with bartenders, influencers and media to help bring the Reserve brand stories to life.

Working as a figure-head for Diageo's World Class programme, Mote will help to find the 'World Class Bartender of the Year', an annual event which sees bartenders compete to be awarded the prestigious title. The 2016 World Class event took place in Miami, and this year's competition final will be held in Mexico City.

Cristina Diezhandino, managing director of Diageo Reserve, said: "From our 2016 World Class: Future of Cocktails report we know that people now value experiences over possessions and we are seeing the rise of the emotional economy with people looking for deeper connections to brands. Therefore we are very excited to appoint Lauren – a hugely respected contributor to the global drinks industry with an exceptional mix of passion, skills and experience – as a storyteller and trendsetter who will help us bring these deeper connections to life."

Lauren Mote said: "I am looking forward immensely to working with the Diageo Reserve community and other industry pioneers help create luxury drinking experiences for consumers."

More: Last month, Diageo appointed Verve to activate its sponsorship of the International Cricket Council Champions Trophy. Also in May, Moët Hennessy launched Clos19, a new online platform which offers experiences.

