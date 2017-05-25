Diageo appoints Verve to activate ICC Champions Trophy sponsorship

Diageo's brands Guinness Golden Ale and Pimm's have been announced as the official ale and spirits partners for ICC Champions Trophy 2017, and Verve has been appointed by Diageo to activate the sponsorship for both brands.

Golden Ale, one of the latest beers to come out of Guinness’s Open Gate Brewery, is a new introduction to international cricket, while Pimm's will be a familiar spirit to cricket fans. Guests will be able to enjoy a glass of Pimm’s or a pint of Golden Ale at the Oval, Edgbaston and Cardiff Wales Stadium, as well as the Birmingham City Centre Fan Park.

Campbell Jamieson, ICC's general manager of commercial, said: "I am delighted that Open Gate Brewery Golden Ale and Pimm’s have joined as official partners for an ICC event. This ongoing partnership clearly demonstrates the benefits our partners can achieve through their association with ICC events and world class cricket. The ICC welcomes the opportunity to partner with global brands which recognise the size and scale of ICC events and we continue to build a strong commercial programme with the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in our sights. The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 is now just a few weeks away and our partners can enjoy one of the most exciting sporting tournaments that will provide plenty of entertainment for our global fan-base."

Benji Inwood, sponsorship manager for Diageo Europe, said: "We couldn’t be more excited to see Golden Ale and Pimm’s at the heart of one of the highlights of the international sporting calendar. Open Gate Brewery Golden Ale will be making its debut in world cricket, and we know the cricketing public will love it. Pimm’s, meanwhile, is the perfect drink for a day at the cricket, and we think the perfect fit for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017."

Yesterday (24 May), it was announced that Verve had appointed Garry Ryan as commercial director.

