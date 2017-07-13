Deliveroo to launch Game Of Thrones-inspired bakery

Deliveroo has teamed up with Game Of Thrones actor Ben Hawkey to open a bakery inspired by the hit HBO series.

Deliveroo's bakery will debut via its app on 17 July, coinciding with the launch of Game Of Thrones season seven. Fans of the show will be able to purchase direwolf-shaped loaves for £1, which are made with wholewheat cornbread and orange zest.

The produce, sold by You Know Nothing John Dough, is inpsired by the show's character Hot Pie – played by Ben Hawkey – who bakes Arya Stark a direwolf-shaped loaf of bread. Customers can enjoy the loaves warm with butter, but will only be able to order through Deliveroo for a limited time only. The activation kicks off at 6pm on 17 July, just before the first episode of the latest Game Of Thrones season hits screens on Sky Atlantic.

More: Sky Atlantic celebrated the launch of the latest Game Of Thrones season by releasing the White Walkers onto the streets of Britain. HBO is set to stage a Game Of Thrones global tour this autumn, inviting guests to immerse themselves in the world of Westeros.

