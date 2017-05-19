Curb hires managing director to spearhead growth

Azor, who previously worked at Jack Morton Worldwide as senior vice president, integrated and digital marketing, will take on the leadership of Curb, working closely alongside Anthony Ganjou, Curb’s CEO & founder. Azor's remit will be to drive growth for the agency and its clients by focusing on technology and innovation in brand experience.

Curb works with brands including Virgin Media, Sony and Nissan and was recently acquired by CSM Live, part of the Chime Group. Since the acquisition, CSM Live has made substantial investment in Curb, the recruitment of Azor is the latest example of its commitment to support the growth of the agency.

Azor said: "I’ve had an envious eye on Curb for many years; their extraordinary work demonstrates what is possible when the power of brand experience meets true innovation and technology. The standalone desktop digital age is dead but we’re at the dawn of something much more exciting and important, a real world that brands can harness digitally. Now with the added backing and global reach of CSM Live, the potential for growth at Curb is huge. I can’t wait to get started."

Prior to Jack Morton Azor was head of brand experience at creative agency BMB. He began his career as co-founder of marketing agency Incognito in 1997 and went on to lead accounts at agencies including BD Network, Claydon Heeley and Mediator Communications. During his twenty years in the industry he has worked with many brands including Coca Cola, Sony, Carling, Microsoft, Corona, Dairylea, Cineworld and BBC Children in Need. In January 2017, he was elected to the board of the IPM.

Anthony Ganjou, CEO at Curb, said: "Adam is joining us at an extraordinarily exciting time in the company’s history. We are rapidly expanding globally and also bringing our expertise in innovation and technology to the blue chip network of CSM clients and partners. Our goal is to be a top five brand experience agency in the UK within three years."

More: Curb Media: The story behind the acquisition

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.