Corona Sunsets festival to return to UK

30 June 2017, by Kim Benjamin, Be the First to Comment

Beach festival Corona Sunsets is once again being staged in the UK, with the event taking place at Greenwich Peninsula.

Touching down at Meridian Quays on 30 July, Corona SunSets festival will feature eclectic musical performances, beach games, food and drink, with the aim of creating a perfect summer’s day.

The event is also being staged globally, with other sessions taking place Puerto Rico on 8 July and San Pancho on 22 July, with other locations including Spain, Columbia, South Africa and Australia.

Earlier this year, Corona celebrated the return of the 2017 World Surf League, with a pop-up marking the first leg of the tour, the Quiksilver & Roxy Pro, hosted at Australia's Snapper Rocks.

