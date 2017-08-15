Coors Light partners with MixMag for Manchester DJ competition

Beer brand Coors Light is hosting a DJ competition in Manchester as part of its 'Ice Cave Rave' experience.

The "DJ Quest" will feature DJs from the underground music scene compete to win sets at venues around the world including Ibiza and London. The brand launched the competition last year in Sheffield.

The DJ competition and partnership with MixMag forms part of Coors Light's strategy to strengthen its brand positioning and awareness among underground music fans.



Taking place in Manchester from 15-24 September, the competition will be incorporated into Coors Light's 'Ice Cave Rave' experience which was first staged in 2014. Guests will be greeted by an Arctic explorer, who will give them thermal capes which have been designed to withstand 30 minutes in the ice cold temperatures.

Visitors to the Manchester experience will have the chance to take part in DJ masterclasses, and capture moments from their night in the #IceCaveRave Gif booth.

The activation is being delivered by brand experience agency Sense.

More: In April, Soundcloud embarked on a DJ tour across the UK to showcase up-and-coming DJ talent. In March, Smirnoff launched its 'Equalizing Music' initiative which aims to double the number of female music headliners by 2020.

