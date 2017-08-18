Conflict Café pop-up returns to London

Charity International Alert is reviving its pop-up restaurant concept - Conflict Café, which aims to explore the Syrian crisis through the country's cuisine.

The café is being staged as part of this year's Talking Peace Festival, taking place at House of Vans from 21-24 September.

Diners join communal tables for an informative and interactive dining experience, where they are treated to a feast of traditional dishes from countries that have experienced conflict around the world.

This year's event will see diners taken on a culinary journey through Syria, where the conflict has now entered its sixth year.

Guests will find out more about the issues facing the country, hearing from the chef and experts at intervals throughout the three-course meal.

