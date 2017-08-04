The Concerto Group hires group commercial development director

Santamaria joins The Concerto Group at a point when the agency is starting to target new industry sectors for strategic expansion. He will be responsible for identifying commercial opportunities and driving the future growth of Concerto Group across all divisions for fixed and event business. This new role for Santamaria will also require him to focus on forging new partnerships and developing new ventures that offer long-term value for the company.

With fourteen years direct hospitality and food service experience, coupled with six years in retail management with Marks & Spencer, Santamaria is expected to be a driving force in the execution of Concerto Group's strategy. He joins the agency from One Group, where he was marketing director for the EMEA region. Prior to that role, Santamaria was head of brand marketing for three of Mitchells and Butlers’ brands, and he has also had senior marketing roles at organisations including Nestle, Travelodge and Elior UK.

Santamaria said: "I’m thrilled to be joining The Concerto Group at such an exciting time.I have been immensely impressed by the skillset of the team and the ambition to take theentire business to a new level. There are big plans in place to grow and diversify the groupand I look forward to going on that journey with the whole team."

Adam Elliott, CEO of The Concerto Group, said: "Raymond was handpicked for his extensive knowledge and invaluable expertise in thehospitality industry both UK-wide and internationally. The Group has big plans ahead andwith Raymond on board, and an excellent team in place, we are well-equipped to grow andstrengthen this expansion."

More: Also this week, Story Events reported a 59% increase in in sales for the 2016/17 financial year. On 2 August, Clive announced the opening of its new Dublin office.

