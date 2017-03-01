Concerto Group announces new CEO

The Concerto Group has appointed Adam Elliott as its new CEO, replacing Sam Gill, who will continue to serve the business as a non-executive director.

Elliott has spent the last 18 months as COO of hospitality and leisure specialist, The One Group EMEA, following senior leadership roles at Lindley Catering/Centerplate and Elior UK.

David Gilbertson, group chairman, said: "We feel that Adam is richly qualified and equipped to fulfil that role and to take the Group forward as we plan for the next phase of the company’s growth. We are delighted that Sam Gill will continue to deliver his expertise and experience to the Group at board level."

Elliott added: "Concerto has one of the best reputations in the industry and I look forward to building on the solid foundations already in place and taking the Group on a journey of growth, both in new and exciting opportunities."

This follows the news yesterday that former Concerto Group CEO Teresa-Anne Dunleavy has joined PRG XL Video as managing director. Dunleavy left Concerto Group in November 2015, which is when Sam Gill took over.

