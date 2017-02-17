Comic Relief's Red Nose Day to be hosted at the O2

It has been announced today (17 February) that Comic Relief's Red Nose Day 2017 will be hosted at Building Six in London's O2 venue.

The annual event will take place on 24 March, and will see Building Six transformed into Red Nose Day’s Comedy Superclub, featuring comic favourites including Sir Lenny Henry, Joe Lycett, Miranda Hart, Jonathan Ross and French & Saunders present a night of unmissable live comedy on the BBC.

Building Six is situated at the heart of The O2, and will be hosting a night of comic entertainment for both guests at the venue, and people watching at home via the live BBC broadcast. Viewers will be treated to a night of live comedy, sketches, music moments, fundraising films and much more.

The evening’s entertainment will also see a well-known international music star, yet to be named, collaborate on a special track with the stars of BBC comedy People Just Do Nothing. Graham Norton will be on hand thoughout the night to welcome a gaggle of guests onto his sofa, plus Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer will be bringing back their classic characters The Stotts, as well as helping out backstage.

Becci Thomson, head of corporate sales at The O2, said: "We are delighted that Building Six has been chosen by the BBC to host the live broadcast of this year’s Red Nose Day. Building Six’s expansive blank canvas space means we can easily accommodate the set build with ample space for a live audience. Building Six offers so much more than a typical TV studio, making it the perfect fit for Red Nose Day’s big night."

Lisa Clark, executive producer, added: "Comic Relief are thrilled to be moving to a new home. Building Six gives us so much space and scope for live comedy, we are confident the audience and the hosts alike are going to feel very welcome there."

Last month, rock band Avenged Sevenfold brought a pop-up to the O2 ahead of their two shows which took place at the arena. In November, the O2 hosted a Star Wars Identities exhibition.

