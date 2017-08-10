Coldplay gig to be broadcast live on VR with Samsung

Coldplay's A Head Full of Dreams concert will be broadcast live through Samsung's virtual reality platform.

The band’s gig in Soldier Field, Chicago, on 17 August, hosted by Live Nation, will be available to anyone with a Gear VR headset with a compatible Samsung smartphone. A replay of the event will also be available for a limited time.

Samsung signed a live VR content deal with Live Nation in May, allowing the brand to live stream selected events.



Michael Schmier, vice president of content and services at Samsung Electronics America, said: "By partnering with Live Nation and Coldplay, music fans across the globe with Gear VR can tune in to the live concert, experiencing the energy of the show like never before."

Samsung is currently rolling out its 'Hypercube' selfie experience at festivals across the UK.

More: Last year, Universal Music Group staged a 3D and 360-degree live streamed VR performance featuring rock band Avenged Sevenfold.

