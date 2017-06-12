Cobra launches experience-based campaign for London Food Month

Molson Coors-owned beer brand Cobra has worked with agency Sense to create a 'Flavour Room and Bar' for the Night Market in Kensington Palace Gardens, which runs from 7-18 June.

As the official beer partner of June’s London Food Month, Cobra is bringing the sponsorship to life with its ‘Brewed Smooth for all Food’ campaign.

As part of the campaign, Cobra has created a ‘Flavour Room and Bar’ at the Night Market in Kensington Palace Gardens, which invites guests to explore the smooth and complex flavours of Cobra alongside a fusion menu curated by Gary Maclean, MasterChef: The Professionals Champion 2016. There is also the chance to enter an immersive upstairs beer and food matching experience.

The wider out-of-home and digital campaign involves Maclean offering practical advice on pairing food with beer.

Maclean’s menu, titled Cobra Fusion Bites, features a collection of recipes that complement or are infused with the Cobra range. It will also be served exclusively as collections at premium bars and restaurants across London.

Rob Hollis, head of World Beers Portfolio at Molson Coors, said: "The premium world beers category is going from strength to strength in the UK, and demand for beers that pair well with food has never been higher. Gary’s fusion menu will demonstrate just how versatile Cobra is as the perfect partner to a huge range of different cuisines from around the world."



