Club Monaco to stage interactive experience for Chelsea in Bloom

Polo Ralph Lauren clothing brand Club Monaco is staging a wildlife-themed experience as part of Chelsea in Bloom, an annual floral art show held in Chelsea, London.

The floral show is taking place from 22-27 May. As part of the experience, Club Monaco has teamed up with florists Bloom & Wild, which has taken inspiration from the wildlife of Borneo with a more ‘green’ take on the classic idea of safari. A ‘safari' guide will be on hand outside Club Monaco's Chelsea store with mini binoculars to create an interactive experience.

Customers and viewers can search for orangutans, forest elephants, probisis monkeys, hornbills and the elusive clouded leopard in the display. By using fans, pampas grass will be 'blowing in the wind’ on the inside of the store window and palms, ferns, vines and moss with the aim of creating an elegant, yet rugged effect.

Ahead of the Chelsea Flower Show, airline and holiday brand Monarch will be bringing a giant floral plane to London's Victoria Station on 17 May. Champagne brand Perrier-Jouët has teamed up with townhouse hotel The Kensington to stage a pop-up bar and floral-inspired champagne pairing dinner this month.