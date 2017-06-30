Closer appoints staffing director

Braybrook will report to Closer's managing partner, Liz Richardson, and the new appointment will see a review of the agency’s management systems and training initiatives to help build staff loyalty. She brings 15 years of experience to the role, and has previously held positions at Mash Staffing, where she led the company's corporate division, and i2i Marketing as staffing director.

Liz Richardson, managing partner at Closer, said: "It’s never been harder to get people to connect at a time when digital overload is the new normal and our activity is competing with over 3,000 messages a day. Against this background, Closer’s mantra is to create relevant experiences that people want to engage with, and that comes down to recruiting great staff who know how to connect. The staff selection process is therefore vitally important. We recruit so that that the people who are chosen to act as the fact of a brand have a real passion for it."

Braybrook added: "Human interaction is an essential part of staffing. While our industry might have lost sight of this, it’s more important than ever, given how many messages are competing for our attention. We know our staff personally and there is a bond of trust that in turn gains their loyalty and commitment and ultimately achieves excellent results. It’s only by investing time in staff from the initial recruitment process through to interviewing them for each job that you can ensure the fit is right. In-depth training and incentivising then plays a huge part in ensuring that results are achieved. Our priority is to make our staff feel like an extension of the Closer team."

