Clive launches new office in Dublin

Live events agency Clive has opened a new office in Dublin, creating three new positions with additional roles planned for later this year.

Clive, which was set up in London in 2010, has experienced growth in the Irish market in recent years, which has driven the launch of its new Dublin office.

Recent projects delivered include an installation for Facebook at the Data Summit in Dublin and Facebook’s 'Boost Your Business' European Tour, which also kicked off in Dublin. The agency also won a contract in the city with LinkedIn to support its Central Western Europe Marketing team with a range of live events and digital content creation initiatives.

Sean Doyle, brand and creative director at Clive, has overseen the launch of the new Dublin office. Commenting on the announcement, he said: "We see a big opportunity in the Irish market; many of our existing clients’ European headquarters are based in Dublin and it’s their feedback that has driven the development of our new Irish operation."

Clive will aim to offer a range of solutions from its Dublin office including experiential activations, conferences, pop-up events, incentive travel and location sourcing, as well as content creation and digital design. Instagram, BT, Virgin Media, PlayStation, Honda, Volkswagen and Pinterest are also among the agency's clients.

