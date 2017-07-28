Clipper Teas stages street concerts

Part of the 'Flavour That Sings' outdoor campaign created by Aesop agency, the appearances of The Clipperettes is part of sampling activity for Wessanen UK-owned Clipper Teas. The activation - running in Brighton, Bristol and across key London sites - will include giveaways of 126,000 trial packs of Clipper organic tea, with each pack containing 10 tea bags and a coupon.



Adele Ward, Clipper Teas brand controller at Wessanen UK said: "When you first take a sip of Clipper tea and the amazing flavour hits you it’s like a burst of beautiful song that breaks the silence – and what better way to bring that moment to life than with the fabulous Clipperettes. We are proud to champion the black tea category and believe that this entertaining activation will further drive consumer interest".



The current sampling activity concludes in Brighton on 28 July. The second phase of the 'Flavour that Sings' campaign took place in May.

