Charles Heidsieck to kick-start 'Maverick Encounters'

Champagne brand Charles Heidsieck will launch its 'Maverick Encounters' events series, which aims to celebrate the brand's heritage and founder.

The 'Maverick Encounters' celebrate individuals who share the qualities of the brand's founder, Charles-Camille Heidsieck. Those qulaitities include pushing boundaries, going against the grain and thriving in the face of adversity.

Charles Hiedsieck will host a series of refined events, kicking off on 22 June, which will feature elements of food, fashion craft, tech and art. The first 'Encounter' will focus on the industrial and highly skilled knife producer Blenheim Forge, giving guests a hands-on experience in knife craft at the blacksmith's forge location in London.

Guests will be able to enjoy food prepared by a chef using their razor-sharp knives, followed by a Champagne masterclass hosted in the forge. There will also be private tour of the Blenheim Forge workshop.

