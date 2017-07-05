Chambord to launch pop-up pub

Liqueur brand Chambord is opening its pop-up pub, Le Crown and Cactus, which will appear in central London from 13-15 July.

Chambord's Le Crown and Cactus pub will feature four rooms, each of which aim to ooze style. Guests will be able to experience a Bubble Bar, where they can personalise their Chambord Royale under the guide of the pub's landlady.

In the pub garden, visitors will be encouraged to challenge each other to garden-themed games, while the Chambord Champagne cellar invites guests to discover suprpise experiences. Chambord-style snacks will be available to purchase, alongside the brand's French martini serves.

Chambord unveiled its Le Jardin de Chambord pop-up in October last year, with the aim of reinforcing its French heritage.

