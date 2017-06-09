Celebrity Cruises brings travel-themed experience to Taste of London

Celebrity Cruises is taking visitors on a journey to indulge in a range of authentic dishes, local delicacies and fine wines from around the world at this year's Taste of London.

Guests will experience a true taste of travel with dishes from Tuscany, Japan and the Galapagos Islands. All three menus have been created by Michelin-starred vice president of culinary, Cornelius Gallagher, and his culinary team who will curate regional delicacies inspired by their own heritage from each destination.

Dishes from Japan will include truffles albacore tataki and lobster and shrimp wonton, both created by Japanese master sushi chef Yoshiazu Okada. Executive chef Alexander Capello will provide a Taste of Tuscany with creamy burrata followed by dry aged, grass fed NY strip to showcase two popular dishes from Celebrity Cruises’ Tuscan Grille. Panamanian executive chef Victor Mancilla will transport guests to the untouched Galapagos to experience local dishes, including local shrimp ceviche with ‘leche de tigre’ and grilled local cod.

In an exclusive partnership with international television series, The Wine Show, each dish has been paired with wines to enliven the palate and give guests a taster of one of the largest and rarest wine collections at sea. The Wine Show’s resident experts, Amelia Singer and Joe Fattorini, will also host a complimentary wine tasting masterclass every day, providing wine enthusiasts with a taste of Celebrity Cruises’ wine collection alongside wines from around the world.

Jo Rzymowska, managing director at Celebrity Cruises UK & Ireland said: "This is now our fifth year at Taste of London and we can’t wait to indulge guests with authentic dishes, which can be found at our exotic travel destinations as well as on-board our fleet. On top of featuring our world-renowned chefs at Taste of London, we have teamed up with The Wine Show to add unparalleled expertise to our food and wine pairings. This year the Celebrity Cruises display will be an experience Taste of London visitors will not want to miss, as we will be giving guests a true taste for travel."

Celebrity Cruises’ Taste of Travel stand will be open throughout Taste of London, which is taking place from 14-18 June.

Other brands activating at Taste of London include DS Automobiles, Illy, Mövenpick and Laurent-Perrier.

