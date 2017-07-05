Casper to launch UK 'Sleep Tour'

Mattress company Casper is set to embark on a UK Sleep Tour, which forms part of the brand's wider European Sleep Tour and encourages consumers to catch up on their sleep.

Casper has found that one in five people in the UK admit to loving naps, with 15% even napping during their lunch break. With this in mind, the brand is bringing a Sleep Tour to the UK in a bid to take the lunchtime nap to the next level.

A branded van will make its way through London, Brighton and Edinburgh, and will be kitted out with three sleep pods. Each sleep pod will feature a Casper mattress, alongside the brand's sheets and unique pillow-in-a-pillow product.

Guests will be immersed in a bedroom environment using ambient lighting and privacy blinds and they will have the ability to control the room's temperature. Visitors will have the option to pick up the bedside phone and hear a bedtime story and will wake up to treats and snacks.

The tour will visit Shoreditch, London, from 22-23 July, Brighton from 29-30 July and Edinburgh from 4-6 August.

More: In January, Vaillant took its 'Warmth Pods' on a UK tour to celebrate Warmth Week 2017. In April, David Lloyd launched a sleep-themed fitness class to help guests reinvigorate their minds, improve moods and burn calories.

