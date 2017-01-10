Casio hosts pop-up showcasing Action in Music initiative

Electronics brand Casio is hosting a pop-up in Birmingham's Bullring shopping centre to showcase its Action in Music initiative and its new range of hybrid pianos.

The pop-up launched yesterday (9 January) and will run for one week until 15 January. Guests will be able to visit the site and hear from Casio experts, as well as try their hand at playing a new Celviano Grand Hybrid piano. The new piano models have been designed in collaboration with piano manufacturer C. Bechstein.

Pianist and composer Okiem will make an appearance on the culminating day of the pop-up, and is due to perform in 20 minute stints from 11am to 5pm. Okiem has performed with some of the biggest names in music, including Tinie Tempah, John Legend and Prince.

In addition to the pop-up, the brand is conducting an 'Action in Music' tour of UK schools, giving students and teachers the opportunity to gain insight into the importance music plays in our education system. The initiative has already visited the BRIT School, and today (10 January) it will make a stop at Shenley Academy School in Birmingham.

The 'Action in Music' initiative is fronted by singer Laura Mvula.

In December, spirits brand Smirnoff celebrated the power of music in bringing people together by staging a party. In October, Universal Music Group staged a 3D and 360-degree live streamed virtual reality music performance.

