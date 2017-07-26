Casamigos to stage Mexican takeover at the O2

Tequila brand Casamigos will stage a Mexican takeover at the O2's Eighteen Sky Bar for one night only on 17 August.

Casamigos will give the O2's Eighteen Sky Bar a Mexican makeover on 17 August, offering guests an array of tequila-based cocktails such as Cuarta Raiz and Especia de la Casa. Each cocktail has been curated by a team of mixologists, as well as Casamigos' UK Ambassador Sam Plummer.

Guests will be treated to complimentary Mexican finger food, and light bites including traditional nachos, refreshing ceviche, chimichangas and taquitos. Live jazz and swing music will be performed on the night, in a bid to help visitors get into the Mexican spirit.

The evening will be hosted on the 18th floor of the O2's InterContinental London, inviting guests to a rooftop space boasting far reaching views across London’s skyline.

More: Patròn is staging an immersive art-themed experience tomorrow (27 July) to celebrate National Tequila Week. Also this week, Jose Cuervo replaced water in drinking fountains around Los Angeles with chilled tequila to help passers-by cure their Monday blues.

