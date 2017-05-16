Cartoon Network to open Powerpuff Girls Emporium

Television channel Cartoon Network will open the Powerpuff Girls Emporium next month, inviting members of the public to learn how to become a superhero.

The Emporium will welcome guests on 1-3 June, and will be located in London's Soho district. Following new research which found that only one in ten of all superhero films have a female lead, Cartoon Network has designed the experience to celebrate girls everywhere, as well as to mark the release of new episodes of The Powerpuff Girls, currently airing on the TV network. Produce UK worked with the brand to deliver the activation.

Guests will be able to explore different immersive zones throughout the three-day event, including a make-up and nail bar complete with its own punchbag, a 'PowerpuffYourself' area with its own colouring wall, a snake and rabbit petting zone and a power science café which will encourage visitors to experiment.

The Powerpuff Girls themselves - Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup - will be making a special guest appearance at the Emporium, showing children and adults how to 'superhero'.

Cartoon Network launched its first ever Powerpuff Girls pop-up in New York last November, which allowed guests to create their own Powerpuff Girl avatar.

