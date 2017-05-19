Cartier to unveil experiential pop-up in New York

Luxury brand Cartier is set to launch its experiential Panthère Studio in New York this weekend (20-21 May) which promises to be an interactive experience targeting millennials.

The pop-up will be held at French-Vietnamese restaurant Indochine in downtown New York, and will maintain a 1980s theme, representing the decade that Cartier first launched its Panthère de Cartier watch.

Guests will be able to enjoy live DJs and interactive photo experiences, including the Panthère ‘stacking bar,’ which invites visitors to style their own looks featuring the Panthère de Cartier watch. A champagne vending machine will also be on offer, giving guests the chance to sip on bubbles as they enjoy the luxury experience.

The pop-up will also see special guests, such as model and actress, Olivia Culpo, make appearances throughout the weekend. Cartier's Panthère watch first launched in 1983, and the pop-up will celebrate its relaunch in the US.

From 25 May - 28 July, Cartier will be showcasing the creativity of watchmaking with an exhibition at the Design Museum in London.

