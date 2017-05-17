Cartier to showcase creativity of watchmaking

Luxury brand Cartier is staging the Cartier in Motion exhibition, curated by architect Norman Foster and focusing on the brand and watchmaking from a design perspective.

Cartier is staging the exhbition at the Design Museum in London, where it will run from 25 May-28 July. It aims to explore the creativity of Cartier watchmaking from a design perspective. The exhibtion will explore six main themes, with different mediums of technology telling the story of Cartier watchmaking and the invention of the modern wristwatch. The themed zones include: the evolution of Paris and its influence on Cartier shapes; Louis Cartier’s connections with Alberto Santos-Dumont and other pioneers of the age; the birth of the modern wristwatch; the everyday accessories designed to cater to a glamorous inter-war lifestyle; the evolution of Cartier watch designs and Cartier craftsmanship.

It will feature immersive story-telling and architectural design and will include 170 exhibits, primarily pieces from the Cartier Collection as well as loans from Collection of the Monaco Princely Palace Collection, the Musée de l’Air et de l’Espace at Le Bourget airport and the Rockefeller Center.

