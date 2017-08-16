Carlsberg creates Danish experience at UK festivals

Carlsberg is hosting a Danish experience at UK festivals this summer in a partnership with Live Nation.

The 'Danish Quarter' will feature at Virgin's V Festival in Hylands Park and Reading Festival, and was at Latitude Festival last month.

The activation is part of the brand's "The Danish way" campaign, which kicked off in April with Mads Mikkelsen starring in a TV ad by Fold 7.

It will encourage a sense of hygge, the Danish terms for a feeling of wellbeing and contentment alongside live music, late-night DJs, a gif booth and Danish-style masterclasses.

Carlsberg's brew master, Bhavya Mandanna, is appearing at the experience, working alongside Danish restaurant Snaps+Rye to pair the brand's beers with Scandinavian treats.

A Carlsberg Export VIP bar will be supporting the 'Danish Quarter' activity across a wider festival portfolio, appearing at Leeds, V Festival in Weston Park and TRNSMT.

