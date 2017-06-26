Cannes Lions Festival 2017: Five of the best experiences





Video streaming service YouTube delivered its 'YouTube Beach' at Cannes Lions this year and used the activation to celebrate Pride. The beach activation, which was designed by production agency Set Live, invited festival guests to meet the producers, creators and brands during YouTube's Lightening Talks. Guests were also able to take part in a YouTube challenge and experience a 360-degree adventure. Printing agency YR Live also worked with the brand to provide festival-goers with custom-made swimwear and merchandise. On 24 June, YouTube celebrated Pride Day with a party featuring live performances and fancy dress.

Alibaba Group's interactive stand

E-commerce brand Alibaba was one of the lead sponsors of Innovation Lions and worked with agency 2LK to take to the stage in the middle of the festival for a digital and interactive experience. The activation featured a spherical projection unit driven through several touch consoles, which aimed to showcase how the brand reaches and influences global consumer attitudes and behaviour. Alibaba group also delivered 360 degree thought leadership presentations, press briefings and product demonstrations.





Universal Publishing Production Music, part of Universal Group, staged a beach-themed party to support a brand announcement. The event took place on 21 June at CBeach, Croisette, and guests were able to enjoy activities such as volleyball, beach games, ping pong, water pistols and a cocktail bar, as well as being treated to live music from DJ Christine Indigo, Steve Bashir and G.U.M Tapes Sound System.

The Oracle Deck

Cloud application brand Oracle created its Oracle Deck, which featured an eight-day programme of creative inspiration, celebration, education and networking. The activation was located on the beach, and invited guests to thought-leadership sessions, as well as encouraging them to take part in activities surrounding the brand's 'America's Cup' theme, which was designed to promote Oracle's sponsorship of the America's Cup sailing event. Guests could enjoy 'Cannes Fit' morning workout sessions, tug of war and volleyball, while the 'Data Concierge' offered insights into data’s role in marketing today. Sunset happy hours were also on offer, and acted as networking opportunities for guests throughout the festival.

Technology brand IBM worked with brand experience George P Johnson to stage a cabana experience at Cannes Lions Festival this year. The experience aimed to introduce the brand's creative and design division, IBM iX, to guests at the festival, and used a beach cabana setting to provide a space for visitors to interact with each other, and get to know Watson - IBM's supercomputer. There were also panel sessions held within the cabana environment, which gave guests the opportunity to discuss their biggest business challenges. The IBM iX presence at Cannes Lions Festival was amplified with a range of social media and out of home communications, including a digital screen animation situated at the main Palais entrance. Festival-goers could also attend an after-hours party hosted by the brand, where they were able to continue their open business conversations.

