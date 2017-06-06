Campo Viejo to launch 'Fiesta de Color'

Pernod Ricard-owned wine brand Campo Viejo will launch its Fiesta de Color from 14-18 June, inviting guests to experience a festival of live music, street food and wine in London.

Following last year's Lake of Colour activation, Campo Viejo is bringing its #SummerOfColour back to London with a celebration of live music, street food, 'rule-breaking' food pairings and wine.

The brand is inviting guests to take part in food pairing and wine blending sessions, and will encourage them to share photos of their experience across social channels using the hashtag #SummerOfColour.

Experiences include a 'Dare to Pair' session, which aims to challenge guests' preconceptions of food and wine pairings. Campo Viejo has teamed up with Brixton-based Donostia Social Club to offer visitors a tapas menu with matching wines, encouraging an experience where they can experiment with the taste, texture and temperature of the food and wine.

A 'Blend Your Own Wine' experience will also be available, giving guests the chance to learn about the three wines that are blended to make the brand's Reserva. Guests will learn about each wine, taste them, and will then be able to have a go at making their own. Each participant will get to take home their own handmade bottle.

