Campari's Koko Kanu Rum launches 'Frequent Flyers Cocktail Club'

In order to unlock a ticket to Koko Kanu's Frequent Flyers Cocktail Club, guests must show off their past holiday snaps at their closest bar stop. By showing their past adventures, they will redeem a Koko Kanu passport and map, as well as two complimentary serves, which will help the travellers to make their way from bar to bar.

Each participating bar has a different global theme. Guests will travel from the Mexican inspired El Camion bar in Soho to Shanghai’s speakeasy Opium bar in Chinatown, and each of the six stops will serve up a bespoke cocktail created by the resident mixology team. Koko Kanu's signatures Koko Kolada and Koko Daiquiri will also be on offer.

Visitors will collect stamps in their Koko Kanu passport at each stop, and those who complete the trail will be in with the chance of winning prizes such as luggage accessories and cocktail experiences. To be included in the competition, guests must post a picture of their completed passport on their social media channels, using the hashtag #addsomeadventure and tagging the brand.

Nick Williamson, marketing director at Campari UK, said: "This summer we are taking guests back to an era of rustic elegance and lustful adventure with Koko Kanu’s cocktail journey. At each bar, we’ll be unveiling new coconut-twists on classic cocktails, that will transport guests to sunnier climes."

More: Earlier this month, William Barentsz staged a gin-themed treasure hunt across London bars for World Gin Day. Also in June, Campari launched the UK's first Negroni Week, which took the form of a charity initiative.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.



