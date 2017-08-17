Campari to host masterclasses on narrowboat

Italian aperitif brand Campari is recreating the spirit of Milan's Navigli canal by inviting guests to take part in a series of masterclasses aboard a narrowboat.

The 'Campari Creates' activation is part of Design Junction, an exhibition for contemporary interior design and culture, which takes place during London Design Festival.

Design Junction is running from 21 to 24 September in Kings Cross. Campari's activation, which last two weeks, will run throughout the exhibition. It will bring a customised narrowboat to the Granary Square waterway. The residency will focus on bringing two of Milan’s greatest exports to Kings Cross: Campari and creativity.

The masterclasses will allow attendees to get creative whilst sipping one of Campari’s signature serves. Alongside this, an artist will be commissioned to build a bespoke public installation inspired by Campari’s long history of creativity and design.

During Design Junction, Granary Square will also welcome the Tala Mini bar, which will serve a concoction of white ports and tonics from a refurbished vintage Mini Cooper. The Mini will also showcase Tala's lights, housing a cluster of its Voronoi bulbs on its roof to form a forest-like canopy, taking inspiration from the natural world.

More: Campari launched the UK's first official Negroni Week in June, a charity initiative that aims to raise money and awareness for various causes. Aperol, the Campari-owned alcohol brand, is setting up a 20-feet wide sundial on London's Southbank later this month.

