Caffè Nero to host simultaneous acoustic sessions for Nordoff Robbins

Caffè Nero is hosting in-store acoustic music sessions next month in a partnership with Nordoff Robbins, the music therapy charity.

For the second annual Get Loud awareness day the coffee shops across the UK will feature unsigned artists at midday on 13 September.

There will also be performances from Jake Bugg at the 100 Club, London, Jackmaster back-to-back with Ben UFO in Glasgow, Anne-Marie at Omeara, London, Youngr at The Ruby Lounge, Manchester, Level 42 at Dingwalls, Camden, London, and 67 in London.

The venues for some of the performances are yet to be announced.

Get Loud is sponsored by energy company SSE. Customers will be able to buy tickets through its rewards site.

More: In July, Selfridges launched its 'Music Matters' campaign, featuring a number of music performances in its Ultralounge. In June, restaurant chain Bill's unveiled its 'Summer of Music' programme, inviting guests to a series of outdoor gigs.

