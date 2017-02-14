Cadbury reveals Flavours music masterclass

Following on from last year's, Cadbury will once again highlight its Dairy Milk Flavours range with a music-themed experience.

The chocolatier has commissioned a study in to the science between musc and mood to help people decide which Cadbury Dairy Milk flavour they most feel like – a classic or a modern.

Guests will be able to chose a classic or modern hit, based on an emotional profile, to mix at a one-on-one masterclass with DJ Marvin Humes. The activation aims to bring the feeling of the full chocolate range to life from classic flavours like Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel or the more modern Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo.

Cadbury Dairy Milk marketing manager Gemma Flanigan said: "Last year, we made an exciting foray into the world of music, enhancing the taste of the bars in our Cadbury Dairy Milk range with our first ever music album. This year, we’re offering our chocolate fans the chance to create their own music and find out which flavour they’re in the mood for."

Audio branding expert Steve Keller of IV who led the study, added: "We have all experienced the power of music to evoke emotions, but new research suggests that music has an impact on our sensory perception as well. Crossmodal science has demonstrated that our sense of hearing and taste are so intertwined that music can actually influence our experience of flavour.

"We’re delighted to team up with Cadbury Dairy Milk to look at this fascinating interplay between our emotions and our senses, literally answering the question: ‘What Cadbury Dairy Milk Flavour do you feel like?’"

