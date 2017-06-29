Cadbury launches Pi-Cow-So masterclasses

Cadbury is set to host artistic masterclasses next month, where families will be able to meet the brand's animatronic cow, Buttons, and learn how to sketch her.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons will host the Pi-Cow-So session on 22-23 July, giving guests the chance to meet Buttons - the eight-foot-tall Cadbury cow.

Sessions will be led by illustrator Rose Blake and attendees will learn how to sketch Buttons during a life drawing class, as well as being able to pose for photos with Buttons the cow. There will also be opportunities to sample Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons, and guests will leave with a goodie bag allowing them to channel their inner artist at home.

Cadbury's animatronic cow aims to promote the Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Adopt a Cow campaign, as well as responding to research that city-based children are unaware of what a cow looks like. The cow was created by a team of 20 prop specialists, who spent over 500 hours completing Buttons and is controlled via a mixture of robotics and two puppeteers operating within its body.

In February, Cadbury Dairy Milk staged a mixing masterclass to highlight its Flavours range. Last month, the brand marked the launch of its Dairy Milk Big Taste Peanut Caramel Crisp with a 'jaw gym' class.

