Cadbury launches Creme Egg Spotters Hide Tour

As part of its latest Creme Egg campaign, Cadbury has teamed up with Sainsbury's to launch a Creme Egg Spotters Hide Tour.

The Cadbury Creme Egg Spotters Hide Tour bus is currently stopping off at Sainsbury's stores across the south-east, and invites guests on board to experience the world of the Cadbury Creme Egg.

Guests are able to sample a Cadbury Creme Egg treat from the café, and can also participate in a range of "hunt the Creme Egg" games. The experience promises to be fun for all the family, with parents and children being able to get involved in the activities.

The Creme Egg Spotters Hide Tour forms part of the brand's wider campaign, which saw the launch of the Creme Egg Hunter's Lodge last month. Initially popping up at the London Eye, the lodge is making its way round Bristol, Birmingham, Leeds and Edinburgh. Guests are invited inside to experience an immersive café serving a range of Creme Egg-inspired treats.

Earlier this month, Cadbury revealed its Flavours music masterclass, highlighting the new Dairy Milk Flavours range.

