Cadbury launches Creme Egg Hunting Lodge

Cadbury has announced plans to bring back its sell-out Cadbury Creme Egg Café in the form of a hunting lodge, touring the UK.

The Cadbury Creme Egg Café was launched for the first time last year. This year's concept is tying in with a larger advertising campaign around #CremeEggHuntingSeason, the lodge will debut on the 27 January at the London Eye before making its way to Bristol, Birmingham, Leeds and Edinburgh.

The lodge will be open for a limited time only throughout January and February, offering an immersive café-style experience serving a range of Creme Egg inspired treats, including Creme Black Forest toasties. A takeaway area will offer Creme Egg S’mores to-go.

The Cadbury Creme Egg Hunting Lodge will tour from 27 January – 26 February and all proceeds generated at the lodge will be donated to the Prince’s Trust Charity.

In November, Cadbury took giant Christmas-themed delivery trucks across Australia with the aim of bringing joy to consumers.

