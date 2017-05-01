Cadbury to launch festival activations to celebrate singles range

Cadbury is staging a series of experiential activities at UK festivals across the summer, part of its new 'Singles Sensations' 360 degree campaign, which launches today (1 May).

The campaign champions the tastes and textures of five of its key singles bars, with different creative for each of the bars. Alongside experiential and a new TVC, the campaign will run across outdoor, social and PR.

The campaign will be brought to life at this year's V Festival in Essex, Liverpool's Fusion festival and at Boardmasters in Cornwall. The experiential activity will be similar to events run last year for its singles range, but with more of a focus on 'sensations', with an immersive interactive experience featuring a free fun house for festival goers. There will be five rooms, all relating to a different Cadbury bar and the personalities associated with it. Guests will get to explore each room themed around Cadbury Crunchie, Cadbury Double Decker, Cadbury Twirl, Cadbury Wispa and Cadbury Boost, with entertainment from DJs and samples available.

Richard Weisinger, senior brand manager for Cadbury Singles, said: "With our focus on the Cadbury singles range entering year two, we aim to show consumers that no matter what taste experience they’re looking for, Cadbury has a variety of tastes and textures meaning there is a chocolate bar for every occasion. We are very excited to profile these five single bars across a mix of traditional and online media to drive continued long term category growth."

The wider campaign launches with the Cadbury Twirl, focusing on the indulgent swirls that consumers experience when enjoying the bar. The advert opens with a woman in a busy shopping centre taking a bite out of a Cadbury Twirl bar. Suddenly, a crowd of dancers swarm around her and perform an energetic Viennese Waltz.

The full range including Cadbury Crunchie, Twirl, Boost, Double Decker and Wispa will all be featured in individual 10’ ad spots which will strive to amplify the taste sensation in each individual chocolate treat showing how each bar ‘sets joy free’ - whether that’s the bubbly rush of a Cadbury Wispa or the shattering honeycomb of Cadbury Crunchie.

Cadbury staged an easter egg hunt in a giant maze at the London Eye in March, as part of its Easter egg campaign.

