Burger King to stage gift swapping activation

On Boxing Day, guests will be able to the brand's Leicester Square location between 10am and 6pm, and exchange the presents they were less than pleased with for one of the brand's classic burgers. All unwanted gifts will be donated to charity.

The first 100 people to post a photo of the gift swap to their social media profiles, using the hashtag #WhopperExchange, will get a gift card to redeem a Whopper at their local restaurant.

The activation is also taking place in Birmingham and further afield, with the brand's fast food outlet at Arthur Godfey Road at Miami Beach in Florida taking part, where guests will be able to make use of the service between 10.30am and 5pm.

Fernando Machado, senior vice president of global brand management at Burger King, said: "At Burger King restaurants, we are always looking for ways to surprise our fans, no matter if they were good or naughty. The Whopper Exchange will offer our guests the chance to get a flame-grilled gift in exchange for an unwanted one, because this holiday season, we want everyone to receive something they will love."

Last month, fast-food chain McDonald's launched a festive campaign using Blippar's augmented reality app. Also in November, restaurant booking platform Bookatable staged the first musical menus festival.

