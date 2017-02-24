Burberry stages Henry Moore exhibition

British fashion label Burberry has partnered with the Henry Moore Foundation to host an exhibition exploring the sculptor's working methods.

The exhibition, which opened at Makers House earlier this week (21 February), runs until 27 February and also features Burberry's new collection that was previewed at London Fashion Week. Designs have been inspired by the work and personal style of Henry Moore and mark Burberry's second straight-to-consumer collection. Last year, the brand showcased its first straight-to-consumer collection with an activation at Makers House.

In celebration of Henry Moore, his creativity and contribution to the development of contemporary art in the UK, the exhibition features over 40 of his sculptures, monumental bronzes, working models, drawings and maquettes. Makers House is also hosting a programme of events, acoustic performances and workshops, including life drawing, maquette and object making, textile printmaking and textile design.

Last summer, Burberry hosted a month-long series of bespoke experiences at its flagship store on London's Regent Street, giving consumers a close-up view of artisan skills.

